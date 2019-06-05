Glenrothes barber is the best in Scotland

Trimmers Barber Shop in Glenrothes has been named the Best Barber Shop in Scotland at Scotland’s Business Awards.

The business was put through to the grand final having won the Best Barber Shop in Fife in February this year.

Owner Elaine Frew thanked her customers and staff following the win. She said: “Whilst we were absolutely delighted to have won best in Fife we really didn’t think we had much a chance against the whole of Scotland .

“Scotland’s business awards gather information votes and also do a secret shop prior to the awards held at the Marriott in Glasgow .

“We were absolutely overwhelmed by our win, especially against such a lot of extremely talented businesses.

“I can’t thank our customers enough for voting for us. We are just a wee barber shop in Glenrothes and we’re all on cloud nine since the win.

“We would also like to thank Scotland’s business awards for an excellent evening. And I would also like to thank my wonderful team of barbers for there continued hard work throughout the year.”