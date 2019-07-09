Glengoyne Scotch drives forward with Scottish Open deal

Glengoyne’s Highland single malt Scotch will sponsor the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open for a second consecutive year, following the success of an initial one-year contract at the 2018 championship.

The sponsorship deal, the Lowland-based brand’s biggest to date, includes pouring rights at all bars and hospitality spaces on the course throughout the four-day tournament, which tees off on 11 July at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick.

Neil Boyd, UK MD at Glengoyne owner Ian Macleod Distillers, said: “Continuing our partnership as 'Official Spirit' of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open made perfect sense. We enjoyed a very successful first year and we’re delighted to be returning again to the championship."

Robert Gordon from the championship added: “It’s fantastic to have Glengoyne back as our spirit sponsor. Their first year with us set the foundations for a strong future relationship and they continue to bring together two great Scottish traditions – whisky and golf. I look forward to raising a dram or two to toast of another successful championship.”