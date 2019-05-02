GlenAllachie Distillery cheers new visitor centre

GlenAllachie Distillery is launching a new visitor centre and shop and celebrating a whisky festival with special bottlings.

Under previous owner, spirits giant Pernod Ricard, the Speyside distillery was predominantly used for blending and closed to the public.

Having been acquired in 2017 by Billy Walker and The GlenAllachie Distillers Company, it is now producing a single malt and its gates have been opened to visitors. The visitor centre in Aberlour includes a shop offering a range of merchandise, plus exclusive cask whiskies – a 12-year-old and 29-year-old, both hand-selected by Walker.

Walker said: “The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival is a highlight of the year with whisky fans from all the over the world flocking to the region.

“For many, this will be the first chance they’ve had to visit our distillery, visitor centre and shop and sample our single malt.

“I wanted to make the best possible first impression so I’ve personally selected two casks, which I believe provide wonderful examples of the type of single malt whisky we’re producing here.”