Glazier CR Smith to help Fife pupils enter work

A programme driven by CR Smith is being launched in what is described as a first for Fife schools, helping pupils with the likes of CV writing, cover letters and interviews.

Select schools in Lochgelly, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Dunfermline are about to embark on the initiative – billed as bringing local employers into the heart of the employability curriculum.

Hand Picked was set up in 2011 as a charitable initiative to support young people into jobs. Picture: contributed.

Developed by Hand Picked, with the support of Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Fife, the programme is built around the Hand Picked Academy, which last year helped 80 young people into jobs, with a further 27 choosing to move into further education or stay on at school.

Gerard Eadie, executive chairman of Dunfermline-based glazier CR Smith, set up Hand Picked in 2011 as a charitable initiative to support young people into jobs.

Pauline McGeevor, who runs Hand Picked, commented: “We know Hand Picked works by the success rates we achieve. With our schools programme, local employers can support teachers and their pupils in the classroom with their knowledge and experience of what they are looking for in an employee.”

Bob Garmory for DYW Fife added: “There is not a school in Fife that would not benefit from Hand Picked for Schools. It works for everyone – pupils, teachers and employers. Most importantly, it equalises the opportunity for employability learning in Fife, with every school working with the same resources.”

