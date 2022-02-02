Glasgow's Mabbett to double up after acquiring Inverness planning and design specialist

Bosses said the acquisition of GH Johnston Building Consultants (GHJ) would enhance the combined group’s offering of planning and design services.

Established in 1994, GHJ has gone on to establish itself as one of the region’s top planning and design consultancies.

All employees will be retained following the acquisition with Mabbett relocating its Inverness team to GHJ’s offices at Stoneyfield Business Park in the Highlands capital. Bosses aim to double the size of the combined business within three years.

Gary Johnston, director, planning and design GHJ, and Derek McNab, MD Mabbett.

Mabbett managing director Derek McNab said: “GHJ has a strong profile and long-established reputation for delivering planning and design consultancy services. Their values and attributes make them a great fit for Mabbett and together we are looking to benefit both our clients and ourselves from new opportunities that will be available to the combined entity, with the aim of doubling the size of the business within three years.

“Gary Johnston, Kenny Shand, Shane Rodgers and the rest of the GHJ staff are a highly respected and experienced team so we are proud they have chosen Mabbett to continue GHJ’s legacy.

“They join us at an exciting time in our development and we have already witnessed the strength and benefit of our combined teams working in partnership having recently won new projects together.”

From its Inverness base, GHJ offers a range of services, including feasibility and site studies, development appraisals, masterplans, appeals and hearings, local development plans, planning applications, community engagement and architectural design. Its clients include developers, landowners, tourism and leisure operators, retail and industrial facilities.

Johnston, who is GHJ’s director of planning and design, added: “Joining the Mabbett family is a great opportunity to expand GHJ’s service offering and enhance our geographical coverage. I look forward to continuing to work with my team, enhancing the personal and first-class service offering we are renowned for and embracing the new opportunities the deal will bring.”

Mabbett’s acquisition of GHJ comes on the back of a year of double-digit growth. In that time the firm has added 20 staff across the UK.

