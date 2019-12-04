Glasgow Warriors inks fresh partnership with Scottish university

The University of Strathclyde has extended its “pioneering” partnership with Glasgow Warriors until 2022.

Initially a year-long tie-up, the deal has seen the two organisations collaborate to maximise on-the-field success and positively impact the student experience.

The university has also upped funding and introduced weekly squad-based strength and conditioning sessions on the back of the partnership.

Director of rugby Gary Strain, the former Glasgow Warriors, Newcastle Falcons and Scotland U20s prop, heads the programme and works collaboratively with the university and the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy.

This year, three members of the university’s performance sport scholar programme and men’s First XV side were named as members of the central academy: Rufus McLean, Trystan Andrews and George Breese.

Head of Strathclyde Sport Neil Brown said: “It’s gratifying to see all the teams benefit from the new training regimes.”

Glasgow Warriors MD Nathan Bombrys added: “We are pleased to extend our innovative partnership with University of Strathclyde, which provides educational opportunities outside of rugby for our players, as well as enhancing the rugby experience for students at the university.

“The University of Strathclyde is able to call on the expertise of our rugby coaches and support staff to enhance their rugby programme, and we are able to tap into this outstanding university to support the academic aspirations of our current and up-and-coming players."

