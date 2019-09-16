Glasgow training specialist to take centre stage in Spain

The leader of a Glasgow training company will take centre stage at an international conference of surgeons in Spain.

Wardrop will share communication tips with more than 80 cranio-maxillofacial surgeons, who specialise in the treatment of trauma and disorders of the face. Communication is a key issue for surgeons, who work in high dependency environments alongside different teams.

Wardrop’s presentation, entitled “Pitch Perfect: What To Do When Ted Comes Calling”, will focus on how to create a compelling presentation for stage or a webinar, alongside public speaking tips.

He will also host extended surgeries throughout the two-day summit. The contract follows recent business wins in Marbella, Milan and Paris.

Wardrop, who founded the agency 19 years ago, said: “Cranio-maxillofacial surgeons operate in a niche field, dealing with highly complex, time sensitive situations, on a daily basis.

“As a result, there is a demand for their knowledge and experience and they are expected to deliver technical lectures on screen.

“However, whilst they are technically astute, some can struggle with their bedside manner and need support in creating memorable TedTalk-style lectures, which is a very different skill.

“Our business strategy this year has been to focus on securing more international work and we are delighted to be working in Spain again.”