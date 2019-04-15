Glasgow start-up to raise £50,000 as support grows for eco filters

A Glasgow-based start-up is eyeing nationwide supply deals for its refillable water filter products after surpassing its crowdfunding target in less than two days.

Phox Water, which produces what it says is the world’s first refillable cartridge for filtering tap water, achieved its Kickstarter target of £15,000 within 34 hours of launch, as more than 500 backers invested in the firm.

It has since set a stretch target of £50,000, with the round due to close in two weeks.

Founded in 2016 by Scott Dickson and Paul McTaggart, Phox aims to reduce single-use water bottles and filter cartridges by replacing them with reusable alternatives.

The pair have created the V2 filter, described as “the only filter that doesn’t have a throwaway plastic cartridge”. Made from recycled plastic and eco-friendly glass, it is produced in the UK to limit air miles.

Phox is now seeking supply deals with brick-and-mortar retailers as well as online marketplaces such as Amazon, with e-commerce ideally suited to its letterbox-sized subscription products.

Dickson said: “Getting this support has been brilliant – it’s a real highlight for us.

“70 to 80 per cent of the product is designed, manufactured, packaged and distributed within 50 miles of our Charing Cross base, so all of the money raised is going to go towards making sure we can manufacture the product here in the UK.”