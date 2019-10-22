Glasgow's Teacher building could become whisky-themed bar in £6m revamp

Mosaic Architecture + Design has submitted plans for a £6 million project to bring whisky back to the former Teacher building in Glasgow’s St Enoch Square.

The proposals seek to convert the site into a whisky-themed bar and restaurant with 25 serviced apartments on the upper floors. The design also includes plans to refurbish the iconic gilded Teacher sign iconic gilded Teacher signage in full.

The architects design would see the iconic gilded Teacher sign restored to its former glory. Picture: Contributed

Mosaic said the development, on behalf of Big Top Productions, would create 15 jobs and “reinvigorate” the area.

Built in 1875 to house the headquarters and dram shop of William Teacher & Sons, the building has more recently been used as a conference centre for the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

It was designed by architect James Boucher, known primarily for his involvement in the design of the Kibble Palace in Glasgow, and is known affectionately to many Glaswegians as the Teacher building.

Mosaic director Stephen Mallon said: “The design is one we feel is respectful of the existing building, history and context, the idea of a new whisky-themed bar is obvious, given the heritage, and the Teacher brand owners are supportive.”

Andre Graham, director of Big Top Productions, added: “Having identified serviced apartments and hospitality as a key area for development, we are now seeking to grow our portfolio with this exciting development in the heart of Glasgow city centre.

“The plans for our first own brand serviced apartment complex, on Glasgow’s St Enoch Square, will see this B-listed, Italian Renaissance style building, known as the Teacher building, given a new lease of life.”

READ MORE: Glasgow entrepreneur among founders honoured at Westminster event