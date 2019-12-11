Glasgow’s M Squared in spotlight as top firm for IP strength

A UK league table ranking the intellectual property strength of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) has placed a Scottish technology company at number one for the third year running.

M Squared, the Glasgow-based photonics developer, has topped the latest IP100, a ranking of companies based on a rating of their intellectual property (IP) asset strength, as well as their track record in exploiting IP.

The ratings are arrived at after an assessment of data linked to critical IP asset classes including brand and reputation, patents, critical databases, software and “trade secrets”.

The IP100 and IP League Table was founded by Metis Partners and is published in partnership with UMi.

Stephen Robertson, director and founder of Metis Partners, said: “The IP100 is now in its fifth year, and we are delighted not only with the progression of the IP100 itself, but also of individual entrants who have been with us since day one.

“The data we have gathered offers yet more compelling evidence that a strong IP portfolio and a thriving IP culture within a business is a catalyst for their success.

“We are proud of the growth of the IP100 and believe its reputation is now secure as the UK’s leading ranking of companies according to IP strength. It has truly become the industry standard for IP management and rating the strength of your IP assets.”

UMi chief executive Nicki Clark added: “The IP100 platform provides a great opportunity for businesses to really get to grips with their IP, not only to understand the value of IP to them, but also how to leverage it when it comes to seeking finance and investment.”

