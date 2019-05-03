Glasgow’s Linn looks to hit the high notes in Harrods

Linn, the Scottish high-end audio manufacturer, is turning up the volume after opening a flagship concession in Harrods’ iconic Knightsbridge store.

Operating alongside the Glasgow firm’s existing network of specialist retailers, the new concession is expected to further increase brand awareness by exposing Linn to a variety of new customers.

The brand, which has been in existence since 1973, is one of the best known names in the hi-fi world, with its range of turntables, digital streamers, amplifiers and loudspeakers.

Managing director Gilad Tiefenbrun said: “We’re delighted to be opening a Linn concession in Harrods, one of the world’s most famous and beloved department stores.

“Linn’s new concession will host a range of products that offer the discerning Harrods customer something that only Linn can: music systems that deliver the very highest performance combined with an aesthetic that fits seamlessly in any home.”

The firm’s most famous product, the Sondek LP12 turntable, which shook up the hi-fi establishment of the time with its “garbage in, garbage out” philosophy, has been in continuous production for nearly five decades.