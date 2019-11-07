Glasgow's largest office building to include rooftop running track

An ambitious Glasgow development set to become the city’s largest single office building has reached its first construction milestone.

HFD Group has completed the initial phase of construction at 177 Bothwell Street, which will include a rooftop running track as well as an 8,000-square-foot terrace, by slipping the core – a process which provides the concrete “backbone” of the building.

HFD Group has slipped the core at the building a process which provides the concrete 'backbone' of the building. Picture: Contributed

Work is now set to start on erecting the structure’s steel frame, with the full project set to complete in the second quarter of 2021.

CYBG, the owner of Glasgow-headquartered Clydesdale Bank as well as Virgin Money and Yorkshire Bank, has already signed a long-term lease at the property, while HFD Group’s serviced office business will take more than 65,000 sq ft on the ground, first and second floors.

The building will also boast electric vehicle charging points for commuters and 318 cycle spaces.

'Best connectivity available'

It is the second and final phase of HFD Property Group’s wider Bothwell Exchange development, which will offer around 313,000 sq ft of Grade A office space over 13 storeys.

According to the property group, 177 Bothwell Street is the first development in Scotland to receive a Platinum WiredScore certification, ensuring occupiers “the best connectivity available”.

READ MORE: Foresight opens Edinburgh office to support £20m Scottish business fund

READ MORE: Fife food equipment manufacturer scoops £500,000 to double sales

David Shearer, managing director of HFD Construction, said: “Slipping the core is the first major construction milestone for the 177 Bothwell Street project.

“We are delighted with the progress of construction so far and the building will continue to rise into the sky over the next few weeks and months.”

Stephen Lewis, MD of HFD Property Group, added: “The building has been very well received by the market and we’re encouraged by the volume and quality of enquiries we’ve had so far, in addition to the pre-letting already secured.

“177 Bothwell Street is going to provide Glasgow’s thriving businesses with the quality office space they need to help them attract and retain the best talent, while supporting their growth ambitions.”

Clyde Gateway

Meanwhile, Scottish water supplier Clear Business is set to become the second tenant at Clyde Gateway’s speculative One Rutherglen Links development.

Clear Business, currently based in Hamilton, will occupy the ground and first floors of the building and bring 130 employees to the site, located beside Rutherglen railway station in South Lanarkshire.

It has ambitious plans to almost double the employee headcount in the Clyde Gateway area to 250 staff over the next two years.

This move brings the four-storey, 34,000-sq-ft office building to full occupation, with the water firm joining tech company Spie UK.