Glasgow's Houseology names new CFO amid international growth push

Online retailer Houseology Design Group has unveiled a new finance boss amid its drive to secure fresh investment and expand overseas.

The Glasgow-headquartered furniture and lighting specialist, whose backers include former Tesco boss Sir Terry Leahy, has named Laura Jamieson as chief financial officer.

Jamieson, a University of Strathclyde alumnus, trained at PwC in audit and risk assurance before moving into the corporate finance team. She has held senior financial positions at Aggreko and Dobbies Garden Centres, where she most recently worked as business development director.

Her appointment follows last month’s announcement of Skyscanner senior vice president Shane Corstorphine as Houseology chairman, as the group revealed its ambitious international growth targets and plans for an investment round early next year.

The group comprises business-to-customer (B2C) e-retailer Houseology.com and business-to-business (B2B) furniture consultancy Bureau, which it acquired in 2016.

Jamieson said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the team, not least because of the massive potential to take further market share in B2C and B2B markets in the UK and internationally. I look forward to contributing to the future successes of the group in the weeks and months ahead.”

Chief executive Andy Russell added: “Laura’s hire is key for us as we enter the next phase of growth and start firming up plans for the forthcoming investment round.

“We will be looking to further strengthen the leadership team this year and will shortly be announcing a number of recent client wins that will contribute to a strong operating and financial performance across the group in 2019.”