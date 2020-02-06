Glasgow’s Firefish hits tenth anniversary with key hire and London push

Glasgow-based Firefish Software is celebrating ten years in business with the appointment of a new chief technology officer (CTO) and expansion into London.

The recruitment software business has appointed Chris Varley, formerly of Hymans Robertson and Gael, as CTO and welcomed him to the company’s board of directors.

The firm has also embarked on a push south of the Border with the hiring of two London-based salespeople. Matt Jelley and Jo Bradford, both previously of Bond Adapt, join the company following the recent acquisition of Bond Adapt by Bullhorn.

Firefish chief executive Wendy McDougall said: “Ten years ago, I was a frustrated recruiter with a vision that there had to be a way that technology could make recruitment more efficient, and I could see that the industry badly needed to innovate to survive.

“When I look back now, it’s amazing to think how far we’ve come since then as a business and as an industry too.”