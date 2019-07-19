Glasgow's Edge Testing to recruit 40 in Midlands hiring drive

Bellshill-headquartered software testing company Edge Testing Solutions has relocated to a larger Birmingham office as it aims to grow its staff base in the region by 200 per cent.

The firm, which forms part of Eurofins Digital Testing, has moved its 20-strong Midlands team to more central premises in Birmingham, as it looks to add 40 staff in the next 12 months.

Edge has also hired business development manager Alex Griffin and service delivery manager Justin Brown, both based in the new office, to drive growth in their own departments.

David Singleton, regional manager for England and Wales, said Edge has been “significantly investing” in its UK workforce.

He added: “We established our Birmingham team five years ago and, over that time, it’s successfully grown to become the second largest UK base, after Edge Testing’s headquarters in Scotland.