Glasgow’s Censis adds innovation specialist to board

Censis, the Glasgow-based innovation centre, has bolstered its board with the appointment of a renowned knowledge exchange expert.

Ian Brotherston, head of public sector innovation strategy at national agency Innovate UK, has more than two decades of experience at organisations such as chemical start-up Ionic Polymer Solutions and major security and defence player QinetiQ.

He has also served as head of enterprise services at Heriot-Watt University, where he led the commercialisation and licensing of the university’s intellectual property, the creation of spin-out companies and industry research and development collaborations.

He will support the centre for sensor and imaging systems and internet of things (IoT) technologies in its goal to drive innovation.

Chief executive Paul Winstanley said: “Ian brings a wealth of expertise and experience to our governing board which will be invaluable in helping us continue to nurture and support businesses.

“His passion for innovation is well aligned with Censis’s ambition to help organisations overcome technology barriers to drive growth.”

Brotherston added: “Combining industry need with the academic and specialist engineering expertise found in our universities and innovation centres is crucial if we are to reach our collective goal of making Scotland a global ­leader in new technologies.”