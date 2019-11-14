Glasgow's Bier Halle cheers its 20th anniversary

Glasgow’s Bier Halle is celebrating a major milestone as it marks its 20th anniversary.

The venue, which claims to be the first specialist beer and pizza venue in the city, aims to bring customers a “unique selection” of Czech, German and world beers.

Founder Colin Barr with his son Josh. Picture: Gibson Digital

Founder Colin Barr, who has been a publican since he was 18, previously ran Glasgow venues including Bennetts, The Tunnel and The Apartment.

His son Josh led the business more than a decade prior to opening his own venture, The Locale, earlier this year, while his sister Liz and nieces Erin and Simone are also involved in the running of the Bier Halle.

The kitchen team consists of eight Filipino staff who have been with the venture for more than 15 years and who Barr considers "very much part of the extended family".

To celebrate the venue will be offering promotions on its top five best selling beers - Staropramen, Furstenberg, Bierhalle Lager, Weinstaphaner and Morretti - along with its top ten pizzas.

READ MORE: Iconic St Andrews inn on course for makeover after changing hands

He said: "Celebrating 20 years of Bier Halle is a huge milestone for me and my family. We were the first specialist beer and pizza venue in the city and its a true testament to the ethos of Bier Halle and the hard work of my team, that we are still as popular today as we were 20 years ago.

"I’ve been a publican since I was 18 and I have seen the landscape of the food and drink industry change dramatically time and time again. But the formula of the Bier Halle has never changed: great beer, great pizza and brilliant customers.”