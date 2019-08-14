Glasgow's Allied Vehicles help car assemblers meet disabled clients

Glasgow-based Allied Vehicles Group has introduced a programme to bring its vehicle assemblers face-to-face with customers.

The mobility firm launched the initiative to allow staff to see first-hand how their work has a positive impact on the lives of disabled customers who require the specialised wheelchair-accessible vehicles they have produced.

It aims to involve as many vehicle assemblers as possible over the next year, with the first visit already carried out by Scott Kane, who delivered a car to Jim and Janet Grant in Edinburgh.

Jim Grant was a fireman for 30 years but was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease 20 years ago.

Kane said: “It’s been highly motivating for me to understand the ways in which a vehicle that I’ve worked on can make such a difference to people’s lives. It’s really rewarding seeing how happy the customers were.

"I feel really proud of the work the guys and I do, and it’s an eye-opening experience getting to see where the car goes after we’ve finished working on it.”

Allied manufactures and re-engineers vehicles for disabled people across the UK and overseas, supplying around 6,000 vehicles a year.