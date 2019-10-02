Glasgow's 4icg Group goes for global expansion

A Glasgow-based technology lead generation specialist is embarking on a major expansion drive with half a dozen new locations set to open over the next two years.

The global acceleration for 4icg Group comes after the firm opened an office in Malaga, its first location outside the UK, in April.

Following the success of the venture, which employs 45 staff and is seeking to recruit more than 60 employees in the coming year, 4icg is eyeing further sites in Europe along with locations in the US and Canada.

The group, which operates under the Fierce Digital, Pursuit Marketing and Software Advisory Service brands, said it had achieved a record 33 per cent growth in sales in the last year.

The firm typically helps technology businesses achieve high growth by boosting sales opportunities. Many of its clients are expanding businesses that have secured investment from venture capital and private equity firms. It also works with many major tech businesses, including Google and Microsoft, with its Pursuit Marketing team recently delivering a high-profile campaign for Microsoft partner XMA.

Chairman Brian Williamson said: “Our real focus now is on our international expansion as we push to grow beyond our current base.

“We have six potential global locations planned to go live in the next 24 months. The demand from our more than 600 clients is driving our rapid growth and we expect to see that continue beyond the next three years.”

READ MORE: