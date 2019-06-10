Glasgow rickshaw riders peddle Bitcoin with new partner

Fastbitcoins.com has partnered with The Rickshaw Touring Company to roll out five Bitcoin-enabled pedal rickshaws across Glasgow.

The point of sale terminal company, a start-up that allows people to buy Bitcoins in physical outlets using cash, formed the partnership to demonstrate “the ease and simplicity of buying and spending with Bitcoin” to the general public.

Passengers can choose to pay their fare in cash, but will also have the option to purchase Bitcoin vouchers via a point-of-sale terminal operated by the rickshaw rider.

Fastbitcoins.com works with merchants across the UK to enable them to sell and accept Bitcoin.

MD Danny Brewster said it is a “fun” concept. He added that once consumers understand how easy it is to obtain and use Bitcoin “coupled with the added benefits of simply holding Bitcoin itself, more and more people will build infrastructure to help [it] fulfil its potential on a global scale.”