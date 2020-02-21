Glasgow mobility firm to create jobs after European launch

A Glasgow mobility company is growing its teams after expanding into Europe with the launch of a Netherlands office.

WheelAir, the start-up behind the first temperature control system designed to fit all wheelchairs, has heralded the move as a “game-changer”.

The firm will expand its team in Glasgow and on the continent to support the growth, which comes after WheelAir has this year bolstered its range and released its second generation cooling system.

WheelAir’s product allows wheelchair users to self-regulate their body temperature through convection, conduction and evaporation heat loss.

The team has now set its sights on bolstering its European customer base.

WheelAir MD Corien Staels said: “With sales increasing in Europe we thought that now is the time to branch out. We will be maintaining a strong presence in the UK and remain fully focused on serving our existing loyal customers and new ones.”

READ MORE: Scotland’s ‘largest hotel’ set for record year of visitors after multi-million-pound revamp



Chairman Albert Nicholl added: “The expansion of WheelAir to include a new facility in Rotterdam puts the company in a strong position to not only work more closely with suppliers but to more easily deliver the exemplary customer service that people have become used to from us.

“Leading the discussion on microclimate and the issues around overheating and over sweating continues to be at the forefront of everything we do and the new offices and new team members are a demonstration of that commitment to improve the lives of those people who use our products."