Glasgow Love Loan regeneration plan progresses with start of hotel build on cards

Work is to commence on a Glasgow hotel as part of a £100 million urban regeneration project to transform the north-east corner of George Square.

Developers have hailed a major step forward in the “Love Loan” neighbourhood project – with construction poised to begin on the complex’s AC by Marriott hotel.

The 245-bed property is billed as representing the first stage in delivering the “experience and lifestyle-led” destination, which skirts Glasgow’s Merchant City and the refurbished Queen Street Station.

Chris Stewart Group (CSG), appointed by Glasgow City Council in 2015, is finishing demolition works at the George Street complex and will commence construction of the hotel in the coming months.

The Love Loan site will also feature a number of modern city-centre homes with a focus on low-carbon living, and for residents and hotel guests will have access to leisure and wellbeing facilities, an electric car club and extensive bike storage.

Love Loan, a historic lane near John Street and Martha Street, dates back to the early 1800s and was formerly a home for merchants and manufacturers. From 1930 to 1968, Strathclyde University took up residency before the lane disappeared from record.

CSG chief Chris Stewart said: “Our focus is on creating restful, stylish residences in an environment that has every amenity you might need – training and fitness facilities, superb food and drinks options, local businesses and artisan producers, as well as unmatched connectivity with public transport moments away, and a dedicated electric car club for residents.

“Glasgow has so much to offer – and we’re really looking forward to delivering such an exciting project for the city.”