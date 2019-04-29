Glasgow legal practice to host 500 at charity ball

Just Employment Law, a Glasgow-based legal firm which raised £60,000 for charity in one evening in 2017, is to host 500 guests at its summertime fundraiser this year.

The practice’s Summer Ball will return to Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel on 15 June with hopes of repeating its fundraising success and promoting further awareness on behalf of its charity partner Pancreatic Cancer Scotland.

The event, which was initially planned to be a small, local fundraising gathering in 2017, snowballed into the Summer Ball and was attended by some 500 guests who helped to raise almost £60,000 on the night.

This year’s fundraiser is set to feature appearances by comedian and presenter Des Clarke and radio host Tam Cowan. Fighting pancreatic cancer has been a personal goal for managing director David McRae, who lost his mother to the disease in 2016.

He said: “I wanted to channel my grief in a meaningful way to share with the wider public the startling and depressing statistics associated with pancreatic cancer that I had been ignorant of until it directly affected me and my family.

“It was then that I resolved to make a difference if I could.”