Glasgow kilt retailer MacGregor and MacDuff debuts in US

Kilt and highlandwear outfitter MacGregor and MacDuff is to host its first international kilt fitting service during a promotional trip to the US this week.

The Scottish business, which has two stores in Glasgow and one in Prestwick, will head across the Atlantic for a tour of New York as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

MacGregor and MacDuff, which was founded by a Scottish kiltmaker and an American businessman, will operate its first overseas kilt fitting service during the five-day visit.

It will also work alongside various Scottish clubs to raise its company profile, such as the New York Caledonian Club and the American Scottish Foundation.

This includes delivering a special presentation to New York Caledonian Club members on the history and evolution of the Scottish kilt.

The US tour comes after the retailer last week opened the doors to its revamped flagship store on Bath Street, which has been renovated along with its other Scottish outlets as part of the anniversary celebrations.

It has also introduced monthly kilt fitting services in London and Manchester.

Director Gerald Capaldi said: “This is an exciting next step for the company as we look to provide our customers with the best possible retail experience as the definitive destination for highlandwear in Scotland.

“This has been a busy year for the team with the refit of each of our stores in Scotland being coupled with our expansion in London and now in New York. We’re looking forward to a successful 2020 on the back of all the hard work the team has put in this year.”