Glasgow jobs boost as firms set up shop at Clyde Gateway East Business Park

Almost 150 jobs are coming to Glasgow with the news that two global brands are to set up home at Clyde Gateway East Business Park.

Global logistics and delivery company DHL Express has agreed a pre-let for a new service centre facility that will be built on plot four at the business park. The move will see the relocation of the firm’s current team, bringing some 95 jobs to Clyde Gateway.

The 4.8-acre plot four site has been acquired from Clyde Gateway by Harris Finance, which will develop the new bespoke distribution and office facility on behalf of DHL.

Harris Finance is headquartered in Clyde Gateway and to date has successfully developed and let more than 150,000 sq ft of business space within the area.

The DHL service centre will offer international delivery and collection services for customers in the region, with local businesses and residents also benefiting from a parcel drop-off and pick-up point. The company plans to move into its new facility by summer 2020.

Torishima Service Solutions Europe (TSSE) is the European arm of Japanese-headquartered Torishima Pump Manufacturing Company, a global provider of pumping system installations and aftermarket support services. It has taken a 27,448 square feet unit, developed speculatively by Clyde Gateway Developments, on a 15-year lease as its new European headquarters.

That move is set to bring a further 50 highly skilled engineering jobs to the area.

Gerry Ashe, deputy chief executive and head of global business at Torishima’s parent company in Osaka, said: “When considering where to establish our new European headquarters, we needed a location with easy access to the motorway network and airports.

“We previously had a temporary home at Clyde Gateway East, so we knew that the location fitted the bill for our European business.

“Unit 201 is a high-quality building, and one of the very few industrial properties available in Scotland that meets all our technical requirements.”

Ross Harris, director at Harris Finance, said: “We are really pleased to have secured DHL Express as a tenant for our site at Clyde Gateway East and to have attracted another world class business to the Clyde Gateway area.”

Ian Manson, chief executive at Clyde Gateway, added: “On the back of our site assembly, infrastructure investment and marketing efforts, Clyde Gateway East is one of the few locations where industrial units have been built speculatively in recent years and has been extremely successful in attracting high quality businesses.

“It all contributes to the wider transformation of Clyde Gateway, creating new opportunities for local businesses and people.”

Clyde Gateway East is located adjacent to junction 2A of the M74 motorway. Ryden represented the landlords in both letting transactions.