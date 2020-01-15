Glasgow inventor uses Nasa technology to create world's first hypoallergenic hotel room

A Glasgow start-up is bidding to “transform” the hotel industry by launching the first hypoallergenic hotel room using Nasa technology.

Room to Breathe is looking to secure its first hotel partner after developing a specialised six-step room cleaning process which it claims removes 99.99 per cent of allergens, mould, germs, influenza, volatile organic compounds and odours.

Gordon Bruce aims to create cleaner, less toxic hotel rooms. Picture: Contributed

This includes using technology developed by Nasa and an “innovative” ultraviolet system to rid surfaces and textiles of micro-organisms. It also purifies air and adds protective antimicrobial coatings to surfaces.

Developed by Gordon Bruce, inventor and director of construction services group Insite Specialist Services, Room to Breathe’s techniques use non-toxic cleaning products and environmentally friendly processes.

Bruce said this provides a “cleaner, less toxic alternative” to a standard hotel room.

He said: “So many people think that a microfibre mattress cover and a good old fashioned hoover make a room hypoallergenic, but that’s just not true. You can’t exactly take your hypoallergenic pillows and air purifiers with you whenever you travel, and it means allergy sufferers end up with a stuffy nose and red eyes on holiday or on a business trip – not ideal.”

It is estimated that around 44 per cent of British adults suffer from allergies.