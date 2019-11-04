Glasgow insurer Blackford grows operation in Scottish capital

A fledgling Glasgow insurance business has outlined further expansion including a bigger office in Edinburgh.

In the latest phase of its growth plan, Blackford, which was only set up in April, has taken on two new recruits at its Glasgow base to help service its growing client portfolio.

Just months after opening its Edinburgh operation, the firm is taking on more space within One Lochrin Square at Fountainbridge. It opened an office in the capital in June, having acquired a commercial customer book from TL Dallas with a collective premium value of more than £3 million.

At the same time, Blackford took on a commercial broker team comprising Stephen Randall, Monika Hübsch, Alan Grant and Laura Scougall to manage the new portfolio of 100 or so clients.

In Glasgow, Fiona Walker, formerly with TL Dallas, has been appointed as head of broking and operations, while Doug Prentice, formerly at Marsh Commercial, joins as a client director. Together, they bring more than 65 years’ experience to Blackford.

Tom Aldridge, the founder and managing director at Blackford, said: “Not only are they hugely knowledgeable, experienced and respected in the industry, they are wonderful people who share our focus on personal service and values of friendliness, care, honesty, and discretion.”

As part of its growth plans, the broker aims to recruit an additional 14 people over the next three years. Aldridge founded Blackford having been a regional director at Central Insurance Services for more than five years as well as holding national management positions at both Aon and Marsh.

The firm, which specialises in business risks, is backed by one of the UK’s major independent brokerages, James Hallam, and private investors.

