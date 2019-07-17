Glasgow HQ move sets up dental group for progress

A Glasgow-based dental group has relocated to new headquarters in the city centre to accommodate “ambitious” plans to double in size.

The move increases the size of Clyde Munro Dental Group’s support centre two-fold, with 35 staff moving into the 2,000 square foot base on Douglas Street, next door to one of its flagship dental practices.

Clyde Munro, which currently operates 25 practices across Scotland, said it will use the expanded headquarters as a “launchpad” to support its rapid acquisition strategy.

The group is aiming to double in size over the next 12 months, with a “significant number” of site additions in the pipeline.

Founder and chief executive Jim Hall said: “Being on the acquisition trail means we need to ensure our central support centre can provide the skills and experience needed to support our rapidly growing group of dental practices.”

Clyde Munro employs more than 100 clinicians and treats 200,000 patients north of the Border.