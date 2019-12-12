Glasgow-headquartered Weir Group ramps up top team's tech and green focus

Weir Group has unveiled two key appointments as the Glasgow-headquartered global engineer looks to strengthen its focus on new technology and sustainability.

The changes to its group executive see Paula Cousins take up the post of chief strategy and sustainability officer, as the firm takes measures to cut its energy, waste and water consumption.

Garry Fingland will join the Weir group executive as chief information officer. Picture: Contributed

Meanwhile, Garry Fingland will join Weir’s group executive as chief information officer with responsibility for group-wide information and technology systems including new digital products.

Geetha Dabir, currently chief technology officer, will leave the company at the end of December after three years in which she developed the group’s new “technology agenda” and built the foundations for its digital platforms.

Outlining the changes, Weir chief executive Jon Stanton said: “This is an exciting time for Weir with our customers looking to us to help them overcome some of their biggest technology challenges.

“Both appointments show our commitment to using innovative engineering to make our customers smarter, more efficient and sustainable.

“Paula has been key to developing our new sustainability strategy that focuses on how we help our customers significantly reduce their environmental impact while also increasing productivity.

“Garry has extensive experience in building group-wide digital platforms that deliver enhanced support for customers while also improving collaboration and innovation across the business. I’d like to thank Geetha for her work in the past three years and wish her every success in the future.”

Cousins joined the firm in 2015 and is currently the group head of strategy and sustainability. Prior to joining Weir, she held a number of leadership roles with PetroIneos, BP, McKinsey & Company, ExxonMobil and Unilever.

Fingland joined Weir in April 2019. He has more than 25 years’ experience with leadership roles in “complex global technology organisations”, the firm noted.

Forecasts

Last month, Weir Group cautioned that profits at its oil and gas division were likely to fall short of forecasts though the group continues to win work elsewhere.

Releasing a trading update for the third quarter, the firm said growth in the period had been underpinned by its mining equipment business.

The FTSE-250 group, which employs some 15,000 people ­globally, including about 750 in the UK, noted that its net debt was broadly unchanged.

Stanton highlighted a record £100 million order for an Australian iron ore project, first announced in September. He said the group’s project pipeline in mining remained “encouraging”.

READ MORE: Weir Group wins work but warns over oil and gas profits