Glasgow gin festival showcases Scottish distillers

A new gin festival kicks off in Glasgow this week with sponsorship from intellectual property firm Marks & Clerk.

The inaugural True OriGins festival, expected to attract around 2,000 people, will take place this Friday and Saturday at The Briggait in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

Organisers have hailed the gathering as the first of its kind in the city to showcase only Scottish distilled and bottled gins. It is set to feature 70 kinds of Scots gin, as well as tastings and masterclasses, along with a selection of street food and a number of live music performances.

Marks & Clerk, which has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen, will act as the festival’s corporate sponsor.

Mungo Finlayson, co-founder of event organiser MFGF Events, said: “At its heart, the festival is just a great place to discover new and unique Scottish produce, whether it’s selections from our booming gin industry, something interesting for foodies to try, or fantastic local music.”

Jason Chester of Marks & Clerk added: “We work closely with a number of breweries and distilleries, providing advice on brand and innovation protection. We continue to see an upsurge of gin producers in what has become an increasingly competitive and innovative market.

“We are proud to sponsor this thriving local event and hopefully can look forward to seeing it grow in the years to come."