Glasgow financial consultant adds duo of directors to bolster team

McCrea Financial Services has unveiled two key appointments as the business looks to strengthen its senior management team.

The Glasgow-based financial consultant has promoted Elaine Hamilton to director of business development, while Lesley-Anne MacGregor has been appointed as director of operations. Hamilton will also continue to head up McCrea’s approach to marketing and communications activity.

This comes as the company revealed it had secured the Investors in People Platinum award, a coveted international standard for people management.

The business, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, provides advice on investments, mortgages, pensions, retirement and tax planning.

Director Douglas McCrea said: “Elaine and Lesley-Anne have played a significant part in our success. Therefore, these roles reflect their expertise and contribution to the growth of the business.”