Glasgow event for IPO-ready businesses to feature speakers from Beeks Financial Cloud and Cenkos

Scottish companies considering a possible stock market flotation are set to hear from an expert panel at a specialist event tomorrow evening hosted by Pinsent Masons and EY.

Gordon McArthur, chief executive of Paisley fintech Beeks Financial Cloud Group, and corporate finance expert Neil McDonald, from stockbroker Cenkos, will act as guest speakers at the Glasgow dinner.

McArthur will share his experience of preparing Beeks to join London’s junior Alternative Investment Market. The group undertook an initial public offering (IPO) in 2017 which raised £7 million and valued the fintech at £24.5m.

Bod Buckby, who heads up the London Stock Exchange’s north of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland arm, will also attend the event.

Jennifer Malcolm, legal director and a specialist in corporate finance transactions at Pinsent Masons, said: “An IPO can be an extremely attractive and strategically beneficial proposition for corporates looking for an exit route or for ambitious high growth companies who want to raise funds for further expansion.

“I’m optimistic that IPO and secondary fundraising activity will step up in 2020 now that elements of uncertainty around the general election and Brexit has passed.”

Mike Timmins, EY partner in transaction advisory services, added: “Neil McDonald from Cenkos and Gordon McArthur of Beeks will have many valuable insights on the process and route to an IPO which will prove useful for our corporate guests.”

