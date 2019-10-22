Glasgow entrepreneur among founders honoured at Westminster event

The founder of a Glasgow firm providing translation services to businesses has been selected to champion start-ups by the UK government-backed Start Up Loans programme.

Victoria Nicol, founder of My Language Connection, is one of ten entrepreneurs to be honoured at a reception held in the Houses of Parliament today to celebrate some of the UK’s most successful small businesses.

Guests are set to include Lord Smith of Kelvin, chair of the British Business Bank; Kelly Tolhurst, minister for small business; and Jonathan Reynolds, shadow economic secretary to the treasury.

Now in its fourth year, the Start Up Loans annual ambassador programme celebrates “exceptional” business-owners who have received its support.

Nicol, who launched My Language Connection after working at a translation agency for several years, took out a £10,000 loan in 2017 to pay for software that let her invest more time in business-development and winning clients.

She said: “My story shows that if you believe in your idea and have the tenacity and determination to succeed, then anything is possible.

“The loan and support that I received from Start Up Loans made a huge difference to my business – I really wouldn’t be here without it.”

Richard Bearman, MD of Start Up Loans, added: “Start Up Loans exists to ensure aspiring business owners and early-stage businesses have access to the finance and support they need to thrive, and we’re proud to have played a part in helping innovative companies like Victoria’s to start and grow.”

The programme has delivered more than 67,000 loans across the UK since 2012, with more than £30 million going to small firms in Scotland.