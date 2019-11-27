Glasgow contractor LDC turns over £19m in first year

Glasgow contractor Linear Design & Construct (LDC) has turned over £19 million in its inaugural year of trading, landing contracts with clients including KPMG.

The principal contracting specialist has completed its first full year of trading by securing projects to the value of £19m, and is currently forecasting a forward order book of £15m for the year ahead.

LDC has won key contracts or preferred bidder status during 2019 for an extensive office rationalisation project for South Ayrshire Council via Hub South West; Lothian Buses' new flagship customer centre in Edinburgh; the full refurbishment of Gretna Gateway Outlet Village; and the office fit-out of KPMG Aberdeen.

The company has also bolstered its team with 15 "Tier 1" staff.

Managing director Ryan Broadley said: “This year has largely exceeded our expectations, yet it has confirmed the credibility and expertise of our offer within a highly competitive marketplace.

"The combination of a fast developing reputation from a team of highly skilled and professional experts, to a dynamic and agile approach, has proved a key to our consistent success throughout 2019.

"I am confident that we have something to offer a broad variety of business sectors across both public and private organisations, looking for high quality partners to deliver strong project outcomes."

CEO Stephen Holmes added: “The spectrum and scale of projects secured by LDC goes a long way to reinforce our position as a group and we look forward to the year ahead with great positivity and clearly focused ambition."