Glasgow consultancy Boxfish to double staff under new MD

A Glasgow-based utility consultancy has appointed a new managing director and unveiled a “bold” rebrand as it outlines plans to double headcount following a six-figure investment.

Business Cost Consultants, which aims to help organisations boost efficiency by managing their utility services, procurement, contracts, and compliance procedures, has overhauled its corporate identity to become Boxfish.

The firm has also announced plans to double its employee numbers to 36 by 2022 as it shoots for rapid expansion under new leadership.

The company’s founder Donald Maclean, who established the business in 1994, has stepped into the role of chairman, while former operations director Steve de la Rosa has taken on the position of managing director.

This raft of changes comes hot on the heels of an investment of more than £150,000 by Boxfish into upgrading its systems, servers, and IT equipment, as well as training staff and creating its distinctive branding.

Boxfish takes the name of its new identity from the ocean creature renowned for its energy efficiency.

Vehicle brand Mercedes-Benz has also previously used the moniker, unveiling its Bionic concept car of the same name in 2006, which was inspired by the shape and energy-efficient nature of the yellow boxfish.

The Scottish consultancy counts high-profile names such as Celtic, Rangers, Apex Hotels and Cala Homes among its roster of clients.

De la Rosa, who has longstanding experience of procurement, has previously held roles in the Department for International Development, Pelamis Wave Power and the Student Loans Company, where he led multi-million-pound procurement projects.

Since his appointment, Boxfish said it has celebrated a number of “notable” client wins, including major contracts with outdoor clothing retailer Trespass and international property developer Ballymore.

As MD, he aims to differentiate Boxfish from its competitors through a campaign of “significant” investment, with the goal of disrupting a “conventional” marketplace to drive forward the next phase of the business’s growth.

De la Rosa said the company’s recent investment means it is well placed for the future. He said: “It’s a very exciting time for us, as we embark on ambitious plans to grow the company after unveiling our vibrant rebrand – a new energetic identity which elevates our forward-thinking vision, market-leading service and established industry reputation.

“At its core, Boxfish is all about helping the companies we work with to save time and money, through modern utility management, totally independent advice and expertise developed over 25 years.

“We operate in an extremely competitive industry, but our programme of continuous staff training and system modernisation sets us apart and propels our growth, aligning with our plans to double our staff numbers by 2022..”

Boxfish works with clients across the UK from a diverse range of sectors, including manufacturers, sports clubs, hotel groups, housing associations and charities.