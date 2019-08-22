Glasgow construction firm nurtures new talent

Glasgow-based construction business CCG (Scotland) said it was committed to developing the workforce of the future by providing a range of apprenticeship and training programmes.

The firm, which operates across the Central Belt, has welcomed 18 trade apprentices for 2019. In addition to modern apprenticeship roles, this brings the number of apprentices employed across the whole group of companies to 70, representing 10 per cent of the entire workforce.

CCG chairman and CEO Alastair Wylie said: “The current uncertainty surrounding the UK economy is challenging for all businesses but CCG is doing as much as we can to prepare and mitigate any negative impacts to our business.

“Investment, particularly in skills replenishment, will continue and the importance of doing this from within communities – which includes apprenticeships as well as curriculum support and work placements – cannot be understated. It is crucial that we continue to invest in our young people.”