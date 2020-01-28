Glasgow audio-visual firm celebrates employee ownership milestone with turnover hike

A Glasgow audio-visual company is celebrating its second anniversary of employee ownership with a 50 per cent increase in turnover.

Mediascape, which is based in Port Dundas and has some 24 staff, has been trading for 17 years, designing and installing audio-visual and video conferencing equipment for a range of education and corporate customers across Scotland.

Owners Shona and Angus Knight decided to sell their shares to an employee ownership trust as they felt it was the most effective way of ensuring that the business would continue to flourish.

They are now celebrating their second-year anniversary of employee ownership, after having their best year yet, increasing turnover by more than half.

Managing director Angus Knight said: "The past two years have been a steep learning curve for everyone, but it is so encouraging to see how the Mediascape team have risen to the challenge of ownership.

"Neither Shona or I are planning an imminent exit, however, we now feel we can take things a bit easier. We know we have a great bunch of people at Mediascape and we are looking ahead, confident that the future of the company we started is in safe hands."