Glasgow audio firm turns up the volume with six-figure investment

Technology firm Ingenious Audio has secured funding to commercialise its patented wi-fi audio technology, known as Fi-Live.

The Glasgow firm has inked a six-figure investment deal from existing backers Kelvin Capital and the Scottish Investment Bank alongside receiving equity investment from Rosyth hardware developer e2c.

Ingenious claims that Fi-Live offers an audio quality “better than bluetooth”, with a longer range and faster transmission, while connecting to standard wi-fi systems in PCs and mobile devices.

Chief executive John Crawford said: “With the developments in the next generation of wi-fi bringing massive data capability over huge physical areas, the future applications for real-time audio streaming over wi-fi are vast across music, entertainment and communications.”

Ingenious has also developed a device called Jack, which allows any wired electrical instrument to connect wirelessly to an amplifier, PC, tablet or smartphone.

John McNicol of Kelvin Capital added: “E2c are a fantastic collaboration for Ingenious – they have decades of experience delivering consumer electronics, in gaming and point of sale,

with customers world wide; and have the proven design, test and manufacturing skills to optimise our technology. There’s few places in the world you can access this skillset, and

now the team has it 20 minutes away.”