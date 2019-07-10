Ginger drinks start-up lands European export deal

An Edinburgh-based sports nutrition start-up has secured its first major overseas listing after partnering with a German company.

Active Root, which produces what is said to be the world’s first ginger-based sports drink, has landed a two-year exclusive distribution agreement with Bike-components, an online cycling parts and accessories firm based in the German borough of Aachen.

The Scottish company anticipates that the export deal will bring its product to a wider European audience, as it looks to build on recent growth in domestic sales channels.

Active Root’s nutritional drink contains root ginger, which is proven to help prevent stomach issues when exercising. It is currently stocked across Scotland at retailers including Tiso and Run4It.

In April the start-up secured £100,000 investment to develop its product range, hire two members of staff and expand its market reach.

Co-founder and sales director George Ashley said: “As a unique offering in the growing natural sports nutrition market, we are very proud to have found a great fit in Bike-components.

“With the help of the Mountain Bike Centre of Scotland, which helps innovation in Scottish bike companies, we are excited to work with Bike-components to bring the Active Root range a wider European audience.”

Bike-components chief executive Phillip Simon added: “By processing real ginger, [Active Root] stands out from the crowd of sport and energy drinks which results in a true benefit for ambitious bikers. Therefore, Active Root products fit perfectly into our portfolio.”

Active Root was established by Ashley and fellow sports enthusiast Will Townsend, who was inspired to create the drink after recalling that his mother had given him ginger beer to treat stomach ailments as a child.