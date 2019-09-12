Gilson Gray inks takeover of Edinburgh lettings firm

Law firm Gilson Gray has continued its expansion with the takeover of fellow Edinburgh-based firm Coulters Lettings, saying it is locking down similar deals with other lettings firms in Scotland.

The legal firm, which launched in 2014, said it has “quickly become one of Scotland’s most prominent and leading legal practices” and offers services in the legal, property and financial sectors.

It said the latest acquisition – terms of which were not disclosed – adds a “strong” letting capability to its property services range and sees property experts Sam Paulo and Marcus Di Rollo, founders of Coulters Lettings, together with their entire staff, join the Gilson Gray family – growing the latter to a team of around 175 with 25 partners.

The move follows the news last month that residential law firm and estate agency Coulters was cutting ties with Coulters Lettings – with the latter to continue in a new guise.

Paulo said: “This exciting merger represents the culmination of significant efforts over the last eight months to establish the best partner for our business and clients.

“Joining such an upwardly mobile team will allow us to offer the very best of service and gain greater market share across Scotland.”

Former Scotland Rugby international Di Rollo added: “This move allows us to develop significantly our letting operation and footprint of operations, while affording our clients access to the breadth of Gilson Gray’s services.”

When Gilson Gray launched it said it was the biggest full-service legal firm to open in Scotland in more than 100 years.

Its management team includes Glen Gilson, previously part of the senior management team at HBJ Gateley, and Matthew Gray, former head of property and legal services and member of the managing board at Pagan Osborne.

Gray, MD of Gilson Gray Property Services, said regarding the Coulters deal: “Marcus and Sam are well-known experts in their field and we are delighted to have them come on board.”

Gilson, managing partner and chairman of the group, commented: “We identified lettings as a relevant strategic element of a developed property services operation a few years ago yet it took some time to find a suitable high-quality target that would provide a strong enough foundation for further expansion in this field.

“We have already agreed terms to take over further lettings operations across Scotland and will make further announcements as these initiatives develop.”

Gilson Gray last year snapped up the North Berwick offices of law firm Lindsays, including the transfer of partner Dorothy Kellas and the entire team of local staff.