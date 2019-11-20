Gilson Gray appoints family law expert to growing team

Gilson Gray has unveiled the appointment of a family law solicitor it says is one of the most respected in Scotland.

Alasdair Loudon is to join the firm as a consultant, bringing nearly 40 years’ experience in the field of family law.

He is a former partner and head of family law at Turcan Connell, and will tap into his knowledge in his new role working with the family law team at Gilson Gray.

The Edinburgh-based law firm said his appointment “underpins” the ambition of its growing family law division, headed up by partner Philippa Cunniff, to be Scotland’s best family law team, after being formed just over two years ago.

Loudon, who has handled some of Scotland’s most complex and high-profile divorce and settlement cases, said he is looking forward to renewing his business relationship with Cunniff and Gilson Gray partner Sally Nash.

“I look forward to helping them further build on the strength of Gilson Gray’s family law team.”

Progress

Cunniff welcomed Loudon’s appointment, and also looked at the family law team’s progress. “This year alone, we have seen the elevation of Sally Nash to partner and have been joined by Denise Laverty and Sarah Feeney in Glasgow.

“To now be able to announce Alasdair’s appointment as a consultant is hugely exciting and demonstrates the firm’s commitment to the team and the work we do.”

Gilson Gray now has about 150 staff members in offices across Edinburgh, Glasgow and East Lothian.

The organisation has described its 2014 debut as one of the ­largest-ever launches of a law firm in Scotland, taking its name from private client lawyer Glen Gilson, previously of HBJ Gateley, and Matthew Gray, formerly of Pagan Osborne.