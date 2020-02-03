Genius Foods founder Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne to address Edinburgh roadshow

Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, the chef, food writer and founder of Genius Foods, has been confirmed as the guest speaker at the Business Women Scotland roadshow in Edinburgh on 4 March.

Bruce-Gardyne launched her own company in 2009 when she failed to find a good quality gluten-free and wheat-free bread suitable for her gluten intolerant son. Her brand now sells globally and has revolutionised the industry.

She said: “It’s important for established female entrepreneurs to pass on their experience and advice to women who are starting up and growing their businesses. This way these brave and committed women will have a greater chance of success.”

The roadshow is due to take place on 4 March at Ghillie Dhu, Rutland Place, Edinburgh.

