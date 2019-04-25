Gaming analytics firm DeltaDNA launches service to hone mobile game investment

An Edinburgh-based gaming analytics company has launched a service helping to guide smarter mobile game investments.

DeltaDNA works with top global video games publishers to boost the monetisation of their products and was established in 2011 by data mining expert Mark Robinson and gaming veteran Chris Wright.

It has launched consultancy service Investment Readiness, saying this can help to take some of the risk out of potential investment decisions.

The firm, which has been backed by the likes of Edinburgh-based venture capital firm Par Equity and Scottish Enterprise, said investing in mobile games has traditionally been unpredictable, “with the long-term success of a game often heavily reliant on luck”.

But in recent years, data analysis has emerged as crucial in governing success in mobile games, helping make revenues easier to forecast.

DeltaDNA studies a game’s design and monetisation effectiveness, benchmarking it against “best in class” games in the same genre and territory, while investors also receiving recommendations of how revenues and engagement can be improved.

It has analysed and evaluated hundreds of games on behalf of high-profile names such as Take-Two Interactive, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Microsoft and PokerStars.

Chief executive Robinson said that with mobile games reaching revenues of $137.9 billion (£107.1bn) last year and 31 per cent of recent revenue growth coming from games outside the top 100, “there has never been a better time” to invest in the field.

Games and technology investor Neil Heywood said: “Working with the DeltaDNA team has enabled us to effectively take the pulse of potential investments opportunities.”