Funding deal agreed for SME digital skills scheme

Thousands of Scottish businesses will continue to receive digital training thanks to a funding extension.

Business Gateway is set to continue delivering DigitalBoost, a national digital business skills training programme. It will help thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for a fourth year thanks to a continuation of funding from the Scottish Government.

The funding of just over £1.6 million runs until 1 April 2020, with hopes that it will continue beyond that date, subject to future funding.

Almost 20,000 Scottish business owners have now benefited from DigitalBoost’s free training and advice, including the founder of Wonky Woolies, Alison Pottie.

She said: “DigitalBoost equipped me with the knowledge and information I needed to take the next steps. One of the most important things I took from the support was that digital marketing is a process which will continue to evolve as the business grows.”

Kate Forbes, Minister for Public Finance and Digital Economy, added: “Technology is forecast to be the fastest growing sector in Scotland by 2024, but success is dependent on skills. We are committed to ensuring our workforce and businesses are able to embrace the many opportunities that the digital world offers.

“The programme has already supported thousands of businesses and individuals to develop their digital capabilities including expanding into new markets. I look forward to seeing this continue into DigitalBoost’s fourth year.”