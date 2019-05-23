Full list: IoD director of the year awards 2019 revealed

Have your say

Energy services firm Wood’s chief executive Robin Watson has been honoured at the Institute of Directors (IoD) 2019 awards ceremony.

Watson was named IoD Scotland director of the year for large businesses, one of 20 “outstanding” leaders collecting awards that span 11 key director and seven regional categories plus new sections for innovation and inclusivity.

Jamie McGowan of candle and home fragrance company Essence of Harris, was honoured in the small to medium-sized business category.

The judging panel hailed Watson’s “leadership in circumstances that required bold and decisive action yet [he] maintained corporate strength and robustness and integrity”, and McGowan for his “extensive entrepreneurial spark and engagement”.

International director of the year was Brendon O’Reilly, Fashion House Group, and coming up top in the start-up category was Daniel Winterstein of ethical advertising platform Good-Loop.

Discretionary awards were also presented to Lord Haughey of City Facilities Management Holdings and V&A Dundee director Philip Long.

The winners of the 11 national awards will progress to the UK Director of the Year Awards, which take place in London in October.

David Watt, executive director of the IoD in Scotland, said: “Key traits that emerged throughout the judging process centred on a fearlessness to innovate; collaboration with partners; and a commitment to ongoing investment in their employees to ensure their businesses grow further.”

– IoD Scotland director of the year (large business): Robin Watson, Wood

– IoD Scotland director of the year (small to medium-sized business): Jamie McGowan, Essence of Harris

– IoD Scotland director of the year (international): Brendon O’Reilly, Fashion House Group

– Turcan Connell director of the year (family business): Iain Anderson, GAP Group

– SCVO director of the year (third sector): Roslyn Neely, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity

– Mclcreate director of the year (public sector): Pauline Howie, Scottish Ambulance Service

– IoD Scotland director of the year (young): Michael Golding, Inverness Kart Raceway

– BT director of the year (inclusivity): Lynne Connolly, Standard Life Aberdeen

– Scottish Government director of the year (innovation): Nathan Pyne-Carter, Ace Aquatec

– IoD Scotland director of the year (start-up): Daniel Winterstein, Good-Loop

– IoD Scotland director of the year (non-executive): Hugh Little

Discretionary awards:

– IoD Scotland Chair’s Award: Lord Haughey, City Facilities Management Holdings

– IoD Scotland Young Enterprise Scotland Award: Rhianna Harrison, Negotium, Boroughmuir High School

– IoD Scotland Award for Transforming Scotland: Philip Long, director, V&A Dundee

Regional directors of the year shortlist:

– Edinburgh & Lothians: Pauline Howie, Scottish Ambulance Service

– Central Scotland & Fife: Dale McQueen, Trossachs Distillery/McQueen Gin

– Glasgow & West of Scotland: Iain Anderson, GAP Group

– Highlands and Islands Enterprise regional director: Bob Buskie, Port of Cromarty Firth

– Tayside: Ian Collins, NXD

– South of Scotland: Ryan Brown, Robinsons Scotland

– Aberdeen & Grampian: Graham McWilliam, Glencraft (Aberdeen) – Glencraft Luxury