From trainee to chairman: Turcan Connell’s 22-year journey

Private client legal specialist Turcan Connell has billed a change in chairmanship as the firm’s first trainee steps up to the senior role.

The law firm has announced that incumbent chairman Simon Mackintosh will be succeeded by head of tax and succession Alexander Garden from 1 July.

Garden joined Turcan Connell as its first trainee just weeks after the partnership opened its doors in 1997.

A specialist in tax and succession planning, Garden is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation and currently chairs its Scottish taxes technical sub-committee. He is also accredited as a specialist in trust law by the Law Society of Scotland.

Garden will lead the firm alongside managing partner Gillian Crandles, who was appointed to the role in April.

He said: “In taking over from Simon I have distinguished shoes to fill, but having been with the firm since its inception almost 22 years ago, I am excited about the opportunities looking forward.”

He added that his aim was to guide the firm in “an empathetic and progressive manner”.

Mackintosh, who will continue with Turcan Connell as a consultant, said the appointment highlighted the practice’s commitment to developing and retaining talent.

He said: “As a firm, we have a clear focus on providing succession planning advice to clients and it is very pleasing to be practicing what we preach.”

Turcan Connell has 24 partners and around 200 staff across offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.