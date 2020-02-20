Fresh boost for Scotland's space industry as satellite firm creates jobs at new Edinburgh base

A Dutch-owned company specialising in the development of advanced satellite systems is landing in Scotland after securing a grant which will lead to the creation of 18 jobs.

Celestia Technologies Group UK will establish a project to develop a fully electronic scanning antenna for use with satellite-based aircraft wi-fi applications thanks to a £2.5 million research and development award from Scottish Enterprise.

The company, a UK subsidiary of Celestia Technologies Group, headquartered in Holland, will be based initially at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University while it identifies permanent premises in Scotland.

Scotland’s growing space sector was said to be a key factor in the decision to establish a new base.

Jose Alonso, chairman of Celestia Technologies, said: “The grant will allow the company to establish a centre of competence in scanning antennas in Scotland. We are delighted to contribute to the knowledge-based jobs creation in the Edinburgh area.”

The R&D award announcement was made during a visit to Heriot-Watt University by the Scottish Government’s Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture Fiona Hyslop.

She said: "The global space sector is estimated to be worth £400 billion by 2030 and I am determined that Scotland will capitalise on the potential economic opportunities associated with this. That is why the Scottish Government has identified space as a key priority.

"The sector in Scotland has seen strong growth over recent years, which is demonstrated through collaboration and investment such as Celestia Technologies, an international company that has decided to establish a permanent base in Scotland."

