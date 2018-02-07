Forties Pipeline shut down due to valve problem

Have your say

The Forties Pipeline, which carries 40 per cent of North Sea oil and gas, has shut down after an issue at the Kinneil terminal.

Operators Ineos said that a feed control valve closed at its Kinneil facility near Grangemouth at around 10:20am on Wednesday.

Automated safety systems operated “as expected” to safely close the main pipeline system.

READ MORE: Comment: Cautious optimism for oil and gas sector in 2018

Ineos Forties Pipeline System (FPS) said it had now identified the issue and hopes to resolve it later on Wednesday and start up again overnight.

It comes after the pipeline was closed for around a fortnight in December following the discovery of a hairline crack.

A company spokesman said: “Ineos FPS confirms that a feed control valve closed at its Kinneil facility at around 10:20am today. Automated safety systems operated as expected to safely close the main pipeline system.

READ MORE: SNP calls for North Sea oil tax revenues to be reinvested in Scotland

“We have now identified the issue that caused this and are hoping to resolve it this evening. We then plan to start-up again overnight.”

The 235-mile Forties Pipeline System links 85 North Sea oil and gas fields to the UK mainland and the Ineos site in Grangemouth.

In 2016, the pipeline’s average daily throughput was 445,000 barrels of oil and some 3,500 tonnes of raw gas a day.