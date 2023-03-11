Next week’s Budget from the UK Government could include some “significant reveals for business”, while firms are keen to see the Chancellor announce a corporation tax reduction plan, corporate leaders have stated.

Vishal Chopra, head of tax for Scotland at professional services giant KPMG UK, referenced the current cold snap, adding that the months since the Autumn Statement “have felt like a continuous economic rainstorm”. He added: “But recently there have been some glimpses of winter sunshine. The risk of a deep UK recession has fallen considerably, potentially undercutting earlier rainy forecasts and lower energy prices have reduced the cost of the Energy Price Guarantee, easing public finances.

“With an ongoing leadership race for Holyrood’s top job, the Spring Statement will give the incoming First Minister an indication of how a new look Conservative leadership is approaching the economy. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has reiterated that he wants to cut taxes when public finances allow. He wants business taxes to be more competitive, but the overriding message is that it is too early.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pictured ahead of presenting the Autumn Statement in November. Picture: Rob Pinney/Getty Images.

“The statement is expected to be a fiscally conservative one… But there could be some significant reveals for business. There has been speculation that the Chancellor might follow his predecessor’s path and u-turn on the planned increase in the headline rate of corporation tax to 25 per cent from April 1, 2023. This is unlikely as it would leave a big hole in public finances to fill.”

The subject was also addressed by accountancy and business advisory firm BDO, which found that 44 per cent of the 280 firms and private clients it surveyed said a plan to reduce corporation tax over the next five years should be a priority at the Spring Budget.

Roadmap

Jonathan Hickman, BDO tax partner, said: “There is huge pressure on the Chancellor to reduce corporation tax rates – both from business groups and from some within his own party. While it’s highly unlikely this will happen immediately, businesses would certainly welcome a roadmap which signposts future reductions. This would provide some much-needed certainty for business planning and signal to overseas businesses that the UK is a good place to invest in the long term.”

'The Spring Statement will give the incoming First Minister an indication of how a new look Conservative leadership is approaching the economy,' says Vishal Chopra, head of tax for Scotland at KPMG UK. Picture: contributed.

The survey also ascertained views on the ways the Chancellor could attract more of the “economically inactive” – and particularly the retired – back into the workforce, with 41 per cent of those surveyed saying they believe enhancing state pensions for those who work beyond their 30 qualifying years would be the best option.