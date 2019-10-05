Forth Valley homes firm teams up with Gabby Logan for cash prize awards

Avant Homes is seeking nominations from Falkirk residents for its new Let’s Make a Difference Awards, fronted by TV personality Gabby Logan.

The scheme seeks to recognise individuals, groups and organisations that do extraordinary things in the communities in which Avant Homes is active.

The firm, based in Stirling, currently has developments under construction in Denny – Chacefield Loan and Chacefield View.

People are invited to nominate a person, project or organisation they believe “does the exceptional” - for example a neighbour, friend or colleague who goes the extra mile, or a business, local community group or sports team that has come together to do something special.

Winners will receive a £1,000 cash prize and be invited to attend a special evening with Avant Homes and Gabby Logan, the scheme’s brand ambassador, to celebrate their achievement.

Gabby said: “There are many unsung heroes in our communities who work tirelessly to create change or support those who need it the most.

“I am hugely honoured to be part of the Let’s Make a Difference Awards and am really looking forward to finding out about ordinary people who are really making a difference to others and give them some much deserved recognition.

“I encourage anyone who knows a person, team or organisation in their local community who goes that extra mile, to nominate them so that together we can celebrate their hard work and the impact they have on the people around them.”

Entry submissions should include up to 500 words about why the nomination deserves to be recognised, along with up to three images.

Alternatively submissions can be sent by video.

Avant Homes Scotland area managing director Scott Varley said: “We’ve created the Let’s Make a Difference Awards to recognise those that do the same and are making a difference to their own lives or the lives of others in those communities

“This is a brilliant opportunity to let someone know they are appreciated for the work they do in making their community great.

“We know there are hundreds of people out there doing exceptional things every day so let’s shine a spotlight on them.”

Nominations close on October 28, after which the public can vote for their favourite from a shortlist selected by the judges.

Winners will be announced in early 2020.

For more information visit letsmakeadifferenceawards.co.uk .